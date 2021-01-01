From noritake
Colorwave 13 oz. Sugar Bowl with Lid
Advertisement
Features:Colorwave collectionProduct Type: Sugar bowlColor (Color: Apple Green): Apple GreenColor (Color: Ice): IceColor (Color: Slate): SlatePrimary Material: StonewareStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPattern: Solid ColorMicrowave Safe: YesScratch Resistant: NoDishwasher Safe: YesRust Resistant: Food Safe: YesChip Resistant: NoShape: RoundFooted: NoNumber of Feet: Foot Material: Handles: NoNumber of Sugar Bowl Handles: Number of Creamer Handles: Handle Material: Non-Slip Handle: Lid Included: YesNumber of Lids: Sugar Bowl Lid: Creamer Lid: Lid Handle: Lid Material: Lid Finish: GreenSpoon Included: NoNumber of Spoons: Spoon Material: Tray Included: NoTray Material: Tray Finish: Sugar Bowl Capacity: 13Creamer Capacity: Country of Origin: IndonesiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Sugar Bowl: YesSugar Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: 4.8Sugar Bowl Width - Side to Side: 4Sugar Bowl Depth - Front to Back: 4Sugar Bowl Weight: 0.8Creamer: NoCreamer Height - Top to Bottom: Creamer Width - Side to Side: Creamer Depth - Front to Back: Creamer Weight: Tray: NoTray Height - Top to Bottom: Tray Width - Side to Side: Tray Depth - Front to Back: Tray Weight: Overall Product Weight: 0.8Assembly:Warranty: Color: Slate