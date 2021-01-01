Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation for Combination/Oily Skin, Matte Finish SPF 15, 135 Vanilla, 1 fl oz

The Revlon ColorStay Liquid Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin glides on smoothly to deliver long-lasting shine control with an even, flawless matte finish to last throughout the day. This oil-free, lightweight formula is specifically made for combination or oily skin to control oil absorption and shine. The Revlon ColorStay Liquid Makeup features a pump for mess-free application and offers SPF protection. The formula is lightweight and buildable to full coverage. This liquid makeup feels comfortable and wears up to 24 hours with great coverage! Wear it with eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick for a more dramatic look, or keep your routine simple and more natural look by using it alone. Offered in 43 shades ranging in light, medium, and deep. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin was also available.