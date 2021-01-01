Revlon ColorStay Brow Fantasy Brow Pencil and Gel - Brunette - 0.11oz

Your best brows, made simple. The eyebrow pencil end fills and defines with natural-looking color. The tinted brow gel on the other end shades and sets. Rmended for all brows, this eyebrow pencil provides medium color coverage. Directions for Use: For perfect eyebrows, first fill in sparse spots with the brow pencil end of the tool. Sketch using short, light strokes, following the natural direction of your brow hair growth. Next, brush the sheer tint gel through your eyebrows, moving upward and outward, and let it set. Color: Brunette.