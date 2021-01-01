Colorstar Spring Welcome 36" x 0.3" Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat

What would you say if we told you there was a way you could politely yell at your loved ones to wipe their feet at the door with a touch of style and personalization? Impossible? Yes, until now. Enter ColorStar® by Bungalow Flooring, a family-tested solution that’s tough enough to stand up to the wettest feet and dirtiest paws. Sleek monogram designs coupled with commercial-grade materials make ColorStar a stylish entry and welcome mat that will last for many seasons to come. The fiber surface contains 50% recycled material that resists fading and tough stains, while the rubber back provides a safe and serious grip that’s been certified by the National Floor Safety Institute. Best of all, ColorStar is an affordable option that’s made right here in the USA. Save your voice and money in style with ColorStar – The new way to welcome.