Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Dye, Dark Brown, At-Home Full Coverage Application Kit, 34 Deep Burgundy, 3 Pack

ColorSilk Beautiful Color™ is the #1 hair color in the USA*. The ammonia-free hair color delivers 100% gray coverage. Achieve rich, long lasting hair color and a radiant shine at home. Revlon’s 3D Color Gel Technology™ delivers natural looking, multi-tonal color from root to tip providing definition and boosting your hair’s dimension. Now enriched with keratin and silk amino acid, ColorSilk’s ammonia-free formula leaves your hair in better condition than before you ever colored it! *REVLON calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Women’s Hair Color category for the 52 weeks ending 12/26/20, for the Total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the Revlon custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2021 Nielsen Consumer LLC.