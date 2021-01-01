Add some warm, autumn tones to your living space this season! You’ll love the warm and inviting look that this Colors Of Fall Flower Wreath creates in your home. Wreath measures 3.2W x 19.7 in. in diameter Crafted of foam Features a floral design Hues of brown, orange, yellow, green, and ivory Comes ready for display Care: Dust with soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.