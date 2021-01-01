Hallmark Assorted Colors Christmas Gift Wrap Paper, 3 Rolls 120 Total sq. ft

Hallmark Celebrate the holiday season with fun, vintage wrapping paper! This 3-pack of premium gift wrap features Santa Claus dancing with a candy cane, classic snowmen in top hats, and bold lettering that reads, "Happy, Merry, Jolly, Peace" in red, green, white and gold. Each roll of gift wrap features grid lines on the reverse side for straight cutting and perfectly wrapped presents. Plenty of footage to wrap gifts for kids, grandchildren, neighbours, co-workers, family and friends. The Hallmark brand is widely recognized as the very best for greeting cards, gift wrap, and more. For more than 100 years, Hallmark has been helping its customers make everyday moments more beautiful and celebrations more joyful.