Get the Createx™ Colors Airbrush Cleaner at Michaels. com. Airbrush Cleaner essential for keeping your tools functioning and your creative flow unhindered. This cleaner effectively removes dried color from all internal parts and bottle assemblies. A specially formulated lubricant prevents pigment buildup on the needle and tip. Details: Available in multiple sizes Keeps your tools in great shape Residue free and preventative Water based Rinses paint from airbrush or spray-gun more effectively | Createx™ Colors Airbrush Cleaner Paint | Michaels®