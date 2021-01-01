Advertisement
Modern White Krylon ColorMaster Matte Spray Paint & Primer is a premium, durable spray paint that offers premium coverage and a brilliant finish. It offers a fast-drying, no-drip formula that will bring your crafts and updated home decor projects to life with colorful beauty. Use it on wood, metal, wicker, glass, most plastics, paper, masonry, and ceramic items. It dries in fifteen minutes or less and is ready for handling after an hour. Can contains 12 ounces and covers approximately 25 square feet.