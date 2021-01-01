Colorful Wireless/Wired Mode Cat Rabbit Ear Gaming Headset, 3.5MM Plug Headphone with Mic & LED Flashing Light, Designed for Kids and Adult Girls.

Wire and Wireless Mode: The latest headphones with both wired and wireless features; Wireless Mode: The headphone can be used wireless via BT 5.0 connection with Bluetooth enabled devices like cell phones, tablets, pc, go to next/previous song, volume control when using. Wire Mode: You can use it as a wired headphone with 3.5mm Audio cable connection so the headphones will never power off even when your headphone has run out of battery, make your music in a clear voice. Colors LED Flashing Light Headsets: The cat ear headphones with different colors LED light flashing glowing. You can change the mode according to your mood or personality. Microphone and USB Rechargeable: The headset built-in microphone to enjoy a hands-free listening experience and high definition phone calls, also enable you conveniently control music paly volume, deliver or receive messages, answer phone calls When you are driving or playing games. Designed for Kids and Adult Girls: The wireless headphone designe