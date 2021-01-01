Colorful Oil Painting of a Village Scene in Guatemala

Neighbors go about their daily shores in a small Guatemalan village. Carrying a hoe over his shoulder a man walks homeward past women drawing water from the well and a boy who feeds the chickens and turkey. An older woman kneels beneath a shade tree to weave on a backstrap loom. This is a scene I saw in my own hometown says artist Bonifacio Maxia Cutzal who signs his work as Boni. I was on my way home from delivering some paintings when I paused to watch this family at work and I wanted to share a glimpse of my country. Titled Tejedora in Spanish.