Colorful Geometric Mouse Pad Gaming Extended Large Waterproof Desk Mat with Non-Slip Base and Stitched Edge for Home Office 31.5x11.8 inch

?Large and Extended Size?The size of this large mouse pad is 31.5×11.8×0.12 inch, which is big enough to fit your full-sized keyboard, mouse, laptop, or other item on the desk, providing more space for professional gaming or office work. Besides, you can also use this extended mouse pad as a desk pad, writing pad, platform protection mat. Keep your desk clean and uncluttered? Ultra-smooth Surface and Non-Slip Rubber Base?Available for all types of mouse, LASER & OPTICAL. Enjoy unparalleled precision and smooth moves with the coolest game mouse pad ever. Improve your gaming style and beat your opponents? Upgraded Certificated Material?Strict odor removal treatment for no toxic, no chemical smell and no irritation to skin. Certificated quality test ensures not easy to out of shape or curl up on the edges even after long time usage? Washable and Stitched Edges?The water resistant coating effectively prevent the damage from spilled water or drinks. This mouse and keyboard mat is easy t