Refresh a seating area or bedroom with this pretty tropical print in a riot of subtle colors of green, pink, and yellow. Perfect for pairing with similar hues or set against a neutral wall, this exciting print is an easy way to change up the vibe in any space. Proudly printed in the USA, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 1.5" D