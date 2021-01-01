'Colorful Fishing Ships' Oil Painting Print on Canvas

Take any ensemble in your home from simple to stylish with this eye-catching art. A perfect pick for any space, whether you want to liven up your beach-chic abode or add a splash of color to a traditional arrangement. It showcases a tugboat and a sailboat floating on a wavy ocean. The sea and sky are awash in the bright orange, yellow, red, and blue tones. It is giclee printed on cotton canvas that is stretched tightly over a one-inch wood sub frame for a gallery-worthy display. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D