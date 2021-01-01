From trend enterprises
TREND Enterprises Colorful Favorites Stinky Stickers Variety Pack, 300 Per Pack, 3 Packs | T-6481-3
Advertisement
Scratch them and sniff them for a burst of fragrance! Everyone's favorite stickers, Stinky Stickers are fun to collect or use to motivate and reward. Designs include Peppermints, Crayons, Superstars, At the Movies, Bubbles, Furry Friends, and Chocolate. Designs may vary. Acid free, nontoxic, and safe for use on photos. 21 designs, 7 scents, 300 sticker per pack. Sold as 3 packs for a total of 900 stickers. TREND Enterprises Colorful Favorites Stinky Stickers Variety Pack, 300 Per Pack, 3 Packs | T-6481-3