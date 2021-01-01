Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Home State Outfits Colorful Cityscape Souvenir-Pittsburgh Skyline Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Featuring a retro Pittsburgh skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania. If you live in or love Pittsburgh, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! For baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Pittsburgh Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Pittsburgh Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a vintage look. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only