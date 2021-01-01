From hygenall
Colorful Case for Kindle Paperwhite Auto WakeSleep Smart Protective Cover Case Fits All Paperwhite Generations Prior to 2018Not Fit AllNew Kindle.
Advertisement
Precise hole position, perfectly fit the product specifications and charging location. Opens like a book, automatically waking Kindle Paperwhite when opened and putting it to sleep when closed. Integrated magnet absorb strongly and keep the device securely closed and dont worried about accidentally opened. Crafted from premium anti-skid PU leather and with a no-scratch microfiber interior. Slim and Ultra lightweight. Protect your kindle without adding unnecessary bulk or weight. Super slim and light designed for Kindle Paperwhite (Fits All versions: 2012, 2013, 2015 All-New 300 PPI Versions and 2016 Versions with 6' Display. Won't Fit: Kindle Paperwhite 2018 10th)