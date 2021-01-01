First came wood, then came canvas, and now we introduce our 'Framed Giclee Textured Wall Art.' 100% Made in USA as always, we start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to hang. Stupell Industries Stupell Industries Colorful Beach Umbrella Landscape Nautical Deep Blue Oversized Black Framed Giclee Texturized Art by Third and