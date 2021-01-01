Colorful Alphabet & Geometric Shapes Educational Rug - Rectangle Small

The colorful alphabet and geometric shapes rug contain all the fun and function parents, teachers, and caregivers desire. 35 rainbow-colored squares feature 26 upper and lowercase letters of the alphabet and 9 images of geometric shapes. Each letter of the alphabet has an associated image to help kids learn faster. Use this carpet to transform color, shape, alphabet, and image identification challenges into games. Learning carpets' printed, cut pile, educational rugs are 100% polyamide and celebrated for their ability to withstand rugged wear and tear in high-traffic zones. The sturdy backing increases sound and thermal insulation while preventing wrinkling and creasing. Double serged edges ensure this carpet won't fray. Treated to be a stain, water, and fade resistant, you can feel confident the colors will remain vibrant over time. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 7'