Classic Minimal Decorative Retro Pattern Design Colorful Blue Abstract Vintage Style Retro Pattern Design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This decorative old school multicolor dots & stripes graphic design is for every trendy soul & all people that love the retro 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. A classy dotted & striped statement & great gift for your Best Friend, Mother, Father, Sister & Brother. The perfect timeless birthday or Christmas gift for all upbeat & tasteful people who love to have a special and trendy modern zeitgeist design. A stylish, evergreen & hip minimal pop culture look to show that you are different and genuine. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only