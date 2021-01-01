From modern abstract colorful pattern painting designs

Modern Abstract Colorful Pattern Painting Designs Colorful Abstract Pattern Fun Cute Graffiti Painting Art Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Description

Colorful abstract painting featuring a fun graffiti pattern with freehand and geometric shapes, lines and dots. Cute modern urban art. Happy doodle print. Boho contemporary design. Maximalist multicolor artwork. Bold and bright print colors - blue, red, green, yellow, purple, orange, turquoise, pink, white - on a black background. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

