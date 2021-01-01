From trademark fine art

Trademark Fine Art 'Colorful Abstract Circles Square 2' Canvas Art by Amy Vangsgard, Gold Ornate Frame

$41.99 on sale
($68.99 save 39%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Trademark Fine Art 'Colorful Abstract Circles Square 2' Canvas Art by Amy Vangsgard, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Amy VangsgardSubject: AbstractStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features abstract circular shapes of red, yellow, pink, white, and black.A giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.

