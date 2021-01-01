Momeni Colorado Area Rug 2' X 3' Ivory

Classical embellishment is a key design element in the botanical details of this traditional area rug collection The earthy color palette within each rug gives antique Persian carpet motifs an organic point of view, as elemental tones of charcoal, beige, sage green and rust red reflect the hues of the natural world Power loomed from polypropylene fibers and finished with a jute backing, the decorative floorcovering assortment delivers elevated estate style to down-to-earth interiors Machine Made in Turkey for enduring beauty and durability Maintain the rug by vacuuming with suction only; vacuums with beater bars are not recommended; spills and stains should be treated by a professional cleaner