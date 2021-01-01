Martex Color Solutions Solid Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set, Plum

Add pops of color to your bath décor with the Martex Home Color Solutions 6-Piece towel set. Designed to resist fading by retaining long-lasting brilliance, these super-soft towels are highly absorbent and quick-drying — and resist discoloration from skincare and makeup products. Equipped with a locker loop at the side for convenient hanging, they feature attractive dot weft insets for the perfect accent. Reinforced side hems and plain-weave end hems ensure durability, while 100% U.S.-grown cotton loop fabrication maintains its fluffiness even after repeated use. These sets include machine-washable bath and hand towels, plus wash cloths, which are 91% cotton with a 9% polyester ground. The assortment features a range of solid colors, including Yellow, Dark Gray, Aqua, Light Pink, Navy, and Optical White, which are designed to withstand the rigors of laundering and drying to stay bright wash after wash. * COSMETICS FRIENDLY: Designed to resist discoloration from contact with skincare and makeup products * ABSORBENT: Fabricated with 100% U.S.-grown cotton loops to readily soak up liquid * QUICK DRY: Crafted of fabric that receives wider air exposure, creating a towel that dries quickly without sacrificing thickness * FADE RESISTANT: Bold, vibrant hues are designed to make sure these towels maintain their brilliance * SUPER SOFT: Ultra-plush fabrications that stay fluffy after repeated use and wash after wash * LOCKER LOOP: Conveniently hang the bath towel from an attached 0.83”-wide loop that promotes quick drying * EASY CARE: Machine washable, durable blended cotton ground with a touch of polyester * VARIETY & VERSATILITY: Available in 6 colors Dimensions: Bath Towel: 30”W x 54”L, Hand Towel 16”W x 28”L, and Wash Cloth 13”W x 13”L