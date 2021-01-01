Color Protect Locking Spray, By Paul Mitchell, 3.4 Oz

Color-treated hair care is more than just choosing the right shampoo and conditioner; your strands need protection throughout the day to keep them looking their best and most vibrant. Paul Mitchell Color Protect Locking Spray is designed to prevent the fading that comes with sun exposure, keeping your color at its boldest and brightest for longer. This spray gets its UV protection powers from vitamin E, while nourishing ingredients like oleic acid and sunflower oil leave your hair softer, shinier, and healthier. This multi-tasking styling product packs a punch with its conditioning and strengthening benefits, but it still feels lightweight on the hair. It’s formulated with vegan ingredients and is free of parabens. Color Protect Locking Spray can be used daily to keep your colored hair from fading. This product is especially suited for color-treated hair. Start with damp, washed hair, then spray and comb through to evenly distribute the product. Style as normal for professional quality results that look like you just walked out of the salon.