From granby industries
Color Neoprene Carrying Protection Sleeve Case Cover for Logitech K380 MultiDevice Bluetooth Keyboard and Arteck HB030B Portable Wireless Keyboard
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Material: Neoprene Color: (This material has good elasticity) Dimension: 11.5 x 6.5 x0.3 inches(29*16.5*0.8CM) Greatly fits for Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Arteck HB030B Portable Wireless Keyboard Prevent your device out of scratches keyboard and usb mouse are not included