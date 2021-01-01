Color Laserjet Pro Multifunction M479fdn Laser Printer with Standard Yield 4 Color Toner Cartridges

Best Quality Guranteed. Built to keep your business moving forward Ethernet only Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high quality documents with the color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdn, A color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business Best in class security a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data Automate complicated workflows help save time by automating steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel Walk up USB printing Print Microsoft office-formatted files in addition to PDFs right off your USB drive, using a port on the front of the printer, and save paper with automatic 2 sided printing 414