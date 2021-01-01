From weatherx
Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Laser Printer DoubleSided Mobile Printing Security Features Works with Alexa W1Y45A
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Built to keep your business moving forward Print consistently high-quality documents and vivid graphics with the color LaserJet Pro M454dw, A wireless color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business Best-in-class security a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data Walk-up USB printing - Print Microsoft office-formatted files in addition to PDFs right off your USB drive, using a port on the front of the printer, and save paper with automatic 2-sided printing Print with or without a network use Built-in Wi-Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless color laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection Manage tasks quickl