From no fade fresh

No Fade Fresh Color Depositing Conditioner with BondHeal Bond Rebuilder, Plant-Based, Vegan, Cruelty-Free 6.4 oz - Natural Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SALON FRESH COLOR...EVERY DAY Color depositing shampoos and conditioners are used between permanent hair color applications to seal in your color and keep it fresh; WHY LIVE WITH HAIR COLOR FADE IF YOU DON’T HAVE TOUSE IN PLACE OF YOUR REGULAR CONDITIONER; They're fast & simple to use in the shower; Rich, high-lather cleansing,  semi-permanent, true-tone color deposit every time you condition; Works with all permanent and semi-permanent brands.; 4-8 applications per bottleREFRESH & MAINTAIN your color tone in 2-5 minutes; CREATE color on bleached & color treated blonde hair in 2-5 minutes; REPAIRS your hair & reduces breakage; BondHeal bond rebuilder technology repairs bonds and strengthens hair from the inside out; Counteracts damage caused by bleach and hair color.PLANT-BASED; Our conditioners are crafted to moisturize, smooth & soften your hair with plant-based ingredient sugars for healthy hair. WE ARE CLEAN BEAUTY HAIR COLOR, WE CARE WHAT’S IN YOUR COLOR Plant-Based, 100% VEGAN, Cruelty-Free & Peta Certified, ingredients for healthy hair; Our products are free of harsh sulfates, parabens, gluten, mineral oil, ammonia & peroxide. No animal testing ever & best of all NO DAMAGE; All colors have safety compliant dyes; We are socially conscious responsible & ethical. .                

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com