Colony 23.5" W Swivel Armchair

Our special swivel accent chair is the best option for adding first-class comfort to your residence. The linen chair will definitely bring elegance to any space when adding seats. There is no doubt that this multi-purpose accent chair can be used for study, work, makeup, and chat. The breathable linen cloth feels good to the touch and offers a comfortable sitting feeling. This accent chair brings a comfortable sitting feeling thanks to the spacious seat filled with the high-density sponge and backrest supporting the back. Meanwhile, the beech wood legs provide a stable structure that can withstand a maximum weight. This leisure chair features non-slip foot pads so that when you move the chair, it will not scratch the floor. Besides, you can move it without worrying about its noise or whether it damages the floor. Fabric: Gray Linen