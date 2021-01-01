Colony 90" Square Arm Sofa

With a keen eye for upholstery design and an extraordinary talent for layering textiles and creating frame and fabric correlations, Barclay Butera developed a remarkable assortment of custom upholstery for the Newport and Brentwood. The frame designs work with the styling of either product. Barclay also has a keen eye for exceptional tailoring. These silhouettes showcase the bench-made talents of highly experienced artisans in North Carolina. Special combinations, selected by Barclay, are noted with a suffix AA, BB, or CC. Upholstered seating pulls the look of a room together while offering an elegant canvas for personal self-expression. The sofa showcases a casual contemporary aesthetic. Unique to the design are bolster pillows that soften the profile of the arms, and plush but lower profile seat cushion that gives the frame a more contemporary vibe. The sofa is standard with two throw pillows.