From american standard
American Standard Colony 1.6 GPF Single Flush Toilet Tank Only for 12 in. Rough-In in White
Advertisement
Designed for dependability and long-lasting performance, the Colony Single Flush Toilet Tank Only is made of vitreous china. Featuring an easy-clean surface, this low-consumption toilet tank for 12 in. rough-in applications pairs perfectly with the American Standard Colony toilet bowls. Clean, simplified tank design complements every bathroom decor. Size: 9.375 In. Color: White.