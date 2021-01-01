From bloem
24" Colonnade Wood Resin Rectangular Window Box Planter Forest Green - Bloem
COLONNADE COLLECTION by Bloem: The Colonnade Window Box planter provides an eye-catching alternative look to traditional pots and planters. This lightweight, all-weather planter won't chip, rust, rot or peel. It can withstand the harsh outdoor elements as well as indoor mishaps with children and pets. Featuring a polished fine grain texture and matte finish. Made from wood resin blend and BPA free. Includes optional punch out drainage holes if used outdoors. Planter boxes offer a large planting area that is great for herb gardens or colorful floral window arrangements. Color: Forest Green.