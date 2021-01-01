From progress lighting
Tubular etched glass shades pop against a geometric back plate to create Colonnade, an LED bath and vanity collection. Modern style and continuous illumination are ideal for a variety of bath and vanity settings - including Mid-Century and Luxe. LED source features 3000K and 90 CRI benefits, as well as a lifespan of more than 42, 000 hours. Progress Lighting Colonnade LED 3-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | P300187-015-30