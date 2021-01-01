From american building supply

American Building Supply Colonist Smooth 36-in x 80-in Sea Mist 6-Panel Prefinished Molded Composite Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Blue

$575.03
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Molded interior doors provide a distinguishing look for your home at an affordable price. Molded doors resist shrinking, swelling, and cracking. These doors add the perfect touch to your new construction or remodeling project. American Building Supply Colonist Smooth 36-in x 80-in Sea Mist 6-Panel Prefinished Molded Composite Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Blue

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com