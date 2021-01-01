Colombian Leather Dual Compartment Expandable 156 Laptop Portfolio Cognac

Best Quality Guranteed. Full-grain genuine Colombian leather: this business savvy laptop business case is made of a luxurious cowhide Colombian leather that is very durable and ages beautifully, creating a bag that is uniquely your own. Interior also features a fully lined tear-resistant lining to stand up to daily use. modern mobility, thoughtful design: this Colombian leather 15. 6-Inch laptop portfolio expands an additional 1. 5' For more carrying space when needed. Rear compartment features a 2-file divider. Rear exterior trolley strap made to fit over most retractable trolley handles for convenient hands-free carrying when needed. Removable, adjustable and padded shoulder strap that extends 52 inches organized compartments: front compartment organizer features anti-theft RFID shielding fabric and features a full organizer to holds a variety of business essentials. Front main compartment expands an additional 1. 5 i