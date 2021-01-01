Green Mountain Coffee Colombia Select Fair Trade Certified K-Cup Pods, Medium Roast, 24 Count for Keurig Brewers

The mountains are a special place. It's where Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was born. It's where we developed our adventurous spirit and commitment to improving the lands through sustainably sourced coffee. We're driven to bring the world a richer, better cup of coffee. Be bold. Be alive. Grab a cup and get out there. Discover the ripe fruits of the abundant mountain valleys of Colombia with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Colombia Select. Notes of caramel and cocoa balance the bright warmth of plums and apricots for a smooth, rich finish. Made with 100% Arabica coffee. These single-serve K-Cup pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Pod Single-Serve Coffee Makers. Each K-Cup pod is filled with the freshest ground coffee and brews a perfect, great tasting cup of coffee, every time. Certified Orthodox Union Kosher, and Fair Trade Certified. What does being Fair Trade Certified mean? Being Fair Trade Certified means that our farmers receive a fair price for quality products, can reinvest in their crops and communities, and achieve better health care, education, and quality of life. Since 2001, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has become one of the leading roasters of Fair Trade coffee. We're also involved in global and local efforts to continually enhance the living conditions of our growers and their families. Introducing Recyclable* K-Cup Pods: Simple. Delicious. And now Recyclable. Enjoy the same great-tasting coffee you know and love, and when you’re done just peel, empty and recycle. *Check locally, not recycled in all communities. Packaging may vary.