Gevalia Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods (32 ct Box)

32 Gevalia Colombian Medium K‐Cup Roast Coffee Pods Gevalia Colombian Coffee K Cups provide the perfect care for the perfect cup Each box of Colombian K Cups deliver medium roast coffee to your home Our K Cups coffee is crafted from 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from the mountains of Colombia Gevalia Coffee K Cups are compatible with all Keurig 1.0 & 2.0 brewing systems l of our single serve pods use slow roasted, snap cooled beans to lock in flavor and aroma Each dark roast K‐Cup Pod is great for those keeping Kosher