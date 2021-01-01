Artistic Weavers Collipulli Tea Leaves 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner Rug

Add to the ambiance of your home with the stylish Artistic Weavers Collipulli Collection 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner. This runner is great to use in your hall or as an accent at the end of your bed. This runner has an abstract design, making it a perfect statement piece for your living area. It is multi-colored, providing an eye-catching look for your room. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will resist fading over time. With a plush pile, this runner will give a lush appearance to your flooring. Color: Tea Leaves.