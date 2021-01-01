Hinkley Collier Wall Sconce - Color: Grey - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
Rustic and vintage, the Collier Wall Sconce by Hinkley is a retro lamp sure to impress with its dash of historical industrial chic. A vintage filament bulb (not included) is the ideal companion for this wall sconce, that is secured to the wall by a circular back plate and reinforced with a kick stand style rod. Featuring bubble accents from within the glass surrounding the bulb, the Clear Seedy shade accomplishes a spot on vintage vibe. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Nickel