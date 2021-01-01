Colletti Princess Kids Chair

Why should adults be the only ones with a relaxing place to unwind? This Princess Kids Polyurethane Chair lets your little ones enjoy the same comfort that grownups do but in a smaller, child-friendly size. With a super cool princess style appearance, it will surely catch your kids attention. The solid wood frame and soft padded cushioning support a weight of 100 pounds and the easy to clean PVC upholstery make it ideal for ages 3 to 9 without any worry about stains from spills. It will fast become their favorite place to watch movies, play games, read books, and more!