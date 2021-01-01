Framburg Lighting Collette Bath Bar - Color: Silver - Size: 4 light

Simple piece that brings a striking layer of light, the Collette Bath Bar from Framburg is the perfect piece to shape the decor of the rooms of your home. Mounting directly to the wall with a smooth, rectangular metal wallplate, this piece lights the surrounding room with a set of four crisp bulbs. Each pair of bulbs is placed behind a thin, curving layer of ribbed glass that diffuses the glow into a welcoming, ambient touch. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel