From unique-bargains
Collet Chuck Wrench Spanner for ER11M Clamping Nut Milling Machine Lathe Chuck Holder Tool with Red Non-slip Handle
Advertisement
【Feature】Fit for ER11 M nut, 7mm (0.28') opening width, 100mm (3.94') total length. 【Carbon Steel】Forged with carbon steel is good toughness and wear resistance. High-frequency hardened and Black oxidized treatment with high hardness and corrosion-resistant. 【Non-Slip Handle】Red rubber covered handle offers a comfortable hand feeling, ergonomically design and ensures optimal force-transmission. 【Usage】Used to fasten or remove lathe clamping nuts on machine tools and machinery. 【Easy to Identify】The handle on the wrench has a designation number for easy identification and selection.