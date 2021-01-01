College Ruled Journal Liquid Red Web - Yoobi

"Pretend you’re a writer for the Daily Bugle and you’re tracking down the Spider-Man. Keep this journal on you at all times to jot down all the details of your encounters. Or you can take notes for class or do your school work in it, if we have to be realistic. The red journal is filled with liquid glitter and the front cover has a red metallic foil spider detail. YOU BUY, YOOBI GIVES - For every Yoobi item you purchase, a Yoobi item will be donated to a child in need, right here in the U.S."