Boxer Gifts Collectibles and Figurines Brighten - Sister Starlight Bottle

Sister Starlight Bottle. Show a special someone in your life how much they mean to you with this starlight bottle boasting a heart-warming graphic print on the outside and a collection of star-shaped LED lights on the inside to create a soft, warm glow they'll love to display.Full graphic text: sister if all the stars were wishes, I tell you what'd I'd do, I'd put those stars right in this bottle and give them all to you2.64'' W x 11.61'' H x 2.64'' DGlassImported