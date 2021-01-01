Collapsible Silicone Colanders and Strainers [2 Piece Set], Diameter Sizes 8" - 2 Quart and 9.5' - 3 Quart, Pasta Vegetable/Fruit Kitchen Mesh.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Foldable and Space Saving Design] Ergonomic, space-saving design. Strainers are foldable, so they do not take up much room in your kitchen cupboards. [Easy to Use] This round colander used for draining most foods like spaghetti, pasta, potatoes, broccoli, green beans, carrots, spinach and other veggies, to rinse your salad leafs, fruits and fresh vegetables. [Multi Use] - Fits most sink shapes & sizes. Ergonomic and comfortable handles. It can be used in a sink and freestanding on a counter or table. [Includes Two Size Colanders] - 8 and 9.5 inches in diameters, you can prepare two food products at the same time and use on different pot sizes. [Safe & Warranty] Using environmentally friendly Rubber and plastics materials, no smell. If you are not satisfied with the collapsible colanders, please feel free to contact us, we promise help you solve any problems within 24 hours including money back.