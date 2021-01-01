Collapsible File Box Storage Organizer with Lid Decorative Linen Filing Storage Office Boxes Hanging LetterLegal Folder Home Office Bins Cabinet.

Best Quality Guranteed. LINEN FILE ORGANIZER WITH LID: The linen file organizer is the perfect storage box to store all important documents, folders and paperwork while still providing a soft accent to the room/office with its decorative design LETTER or LEGAL FILES: The storage organizer may fit both letter and legal-size files/paperwork fitting your unique filing system. COLLAPSIBLE FILING BOX: The storage container collapses down simply for easier storage when not in use PORTABLE - STACKABLE - VERSATILE: The collapsible storage file bin is equipped with easy access carrying handles and is extremely durable for stacking multiple filing boxes on top of one another. Equipped with a label window for simple organization and may be used for storing toys, closet accessories and other items outside of files. FILE FOLDERS NOT INCLUDED. INCLUDES 1 FILE BOX. DIMENSIONS: Interior Dimensions: 15'(38.1cm) Width