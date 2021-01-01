Collapsible Cat Tunnel Tube Interactive Indoor Pet Cats Rabbit Peek Hole Toy-Blue

Feature: -3 Way Tunnel: This tunnel provides large room to hold more pets, and bring more fun to your cats, dogs or rabbits. In your pet's eyes, it seems like a castle, maze or amusement park-Materia: It is made of ultra-strong polyester wrapped around a sprung-steel frame with protective ends-More Fun: All the cats like this hanging bell and pom pom toy, it will provide hours of funny exercise to your pets when they are alone at home-Easy Store: This tunnel is foldable and it comes which makes you easy to store or take-Widely Use: It is designed for all cats and small animals such as kittens, puppies, bunnies to play and stay in. Playhouse and shelter 2-in-1.