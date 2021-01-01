From suave
Suave Collagen and Elastin Body Lotion - 32 fl oz
Suave Collagen and Elastin Lotion is made with moisturizers and essential proteins. This silky smooth formula leaves skin soft, supple, and radiant. This dermatologist tested formula deeply moisturizes for noticeably soft and healthy-looking skin. The fast absorbing moisturizers leave skin feeling soft and touchable, never greasy. Clinically proven 24-hour moisturization. Contains no parabens, cruelty-free, and bottle is made from 100percent recycled plastic. TO USE: Smooth lotion on hands and body every day. Conveniently bottled in a 32oz. bottle with pump.