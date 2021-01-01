From coaster
Coleman Counter Height Chair (Set Of 2)
Rustic style|Solid hardwood with plenty of knots and organic wood grains|Golden brown finish|Wood surface is textured for a great rustic feel|Stool has seat frame construction|Coaster's exclusive design|.The rustic style Coleman Counter Height Dining Collection by Coaster Furniture is made with solid hardwood with plenty of knots and organic wood grains. The natural characteristics in solid wood allow each table and chair to be unique with its own charm.